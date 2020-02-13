Pirl Market Cap Achieves $505,191.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $505,191.00 and $6,796.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,924,100 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

