PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGS. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

AGS stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.