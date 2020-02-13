PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

