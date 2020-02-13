PlayFuel One Day Volume Reaches $5.57 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $252.91 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

PlayFuel is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

