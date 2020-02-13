Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,519 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

