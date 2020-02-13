Point View Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

