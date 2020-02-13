Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 705,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,768,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

