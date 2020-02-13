Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

HP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 1,849,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -197.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

