Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $167.91. 5,168,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

