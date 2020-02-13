Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,058,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,225. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

