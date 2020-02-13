Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday.

LON:POLR opened at GBX 532 ($7.00) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.80. The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

