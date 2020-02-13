Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00007834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $7.64 million and $12,484.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 236.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,545,433 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

