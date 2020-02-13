Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $19.80 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and $13.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex and UEX. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033584 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,833,328 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, Bitbns, Koinex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

