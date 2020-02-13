Polypipe Group (PLP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polypipe Group (LON: PLP) recently:

2/13/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/24/2020 – Polypipe Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLP stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 602.50 ($7.93). 529,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

