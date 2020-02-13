Polypipe Group’s (PLP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

PLP traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 602.50 ($7.93). 529,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. Polypipe Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.