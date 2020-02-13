PolySwarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,368.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $7,368.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

