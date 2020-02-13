Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.41-6.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.14. The company had a trading volume of 386,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,800. Pool has a 12-month low of $148.36 and a 12-month high of $233.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day moving average is $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

