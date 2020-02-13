PopularCoin Trading 221.4% Higher This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 113.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $362,487.00 and $60.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 221.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00786750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,690,313 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

