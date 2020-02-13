Populous Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.18 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and $4.18 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.