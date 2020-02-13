Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 23,859 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,859 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 15.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.14. 15,377,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

