PotCoin Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $13,219.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.02614253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00896719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00700531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,290,862 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.