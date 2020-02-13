Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.11% of Power Integrations worth $32,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $200,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,327 shares of company stock worth $15,230,220 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

