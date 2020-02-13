PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

PPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 319,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

