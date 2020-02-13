PQ Group (PQG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PQG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.