PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.46. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

A number of analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PRAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

