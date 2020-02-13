PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

