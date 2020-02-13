PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.56.

PSK stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.33. The company had a trading volume of 354,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,249. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

