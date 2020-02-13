PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSK. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.56.

PSK stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.17. 487,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,314. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.70.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

