Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

