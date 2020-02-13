Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 225,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.