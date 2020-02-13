Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average daily volume of 644 call options.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

PVG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 4,999,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

