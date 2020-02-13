Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,734.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,685,834 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.