Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,360 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

