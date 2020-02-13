Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,838,241 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $86,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 52,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,065. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.