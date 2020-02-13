Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 80,977 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Cyberark Software worth $91,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.