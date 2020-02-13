Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.01. 48,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

