Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $80,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.98.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

