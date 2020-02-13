Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of Cimarex Energy worth $105,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

