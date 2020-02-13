Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.44 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of MSA Safety worth $104,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 130,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.