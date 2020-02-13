Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $88.73 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $88,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

