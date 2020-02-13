Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $88,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

