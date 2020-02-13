Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of CSX worth $82,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,148. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

