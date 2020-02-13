Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Northrop Grumman worth $105,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,402. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

