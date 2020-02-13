Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 125,774 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Shopify worth $90,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Shopify by 39.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $533.01. 4,023,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $367.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.69 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $169.56 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

