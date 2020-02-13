Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,045 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Allergan worth $86,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.46. 1,426,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.84. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.