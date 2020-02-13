Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,510 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $98,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CME Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,125,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in CME Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

