Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,610 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.97% of National Retail Properties worth $89,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,482. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

