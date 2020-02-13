Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,991 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $83,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Nomura upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

MU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 20,241,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

