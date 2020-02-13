Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,773 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $95,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.32. 255,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.