Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of CONMED worth $79,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.